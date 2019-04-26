Police in Fremont are expected to provide more details Friday on the investigation of a deadly officers-involving shooting of an armed suspect near Washington Hospital last week.

WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE.

A Fremont Police Department officer was on his way back to the police station last Thursday, driving southbound on Civic Center Drive when a man allegedly fired a gun at the patrol vehicle, according to Fremont Capt. Fred Bobbitt. The officer made a u-turn and used his rifle to fire back at the suspect.

More police officers responded to the scene around 10:50 p.m. and 17 minutes later, the suspect was pronounced dead, police said.

Man Killed by Police Shot at Fremont Officers: PD

A suspect is dead following an officer involved shooting near Washington Hospital in Fremont Thursday night, police said. Bob Redell reports. (Published Friday, April 19, 2019)

After the first officer fired at the suspect, the man was on the ground, waving his arms with a gun next to him, according to Bobbitt. Officers told the suspect not to move but the suspect "crawled and grabbed the firearm and pointed it at our officers," Bobbitt said.

Two officers fired additional shots at the suspect and a gun was found underneath the man's torso, police said. No officers or bystanders were injured.