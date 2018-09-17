Fremont Police Seeking Suspect in Credit Card Skimming

Screen shots from surveillance footage of a suspect and vehicle involved in credit card skimming in the East Bay. (Sept. 17, 2018)

Fremont police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man believed to be involved in a credit card skimming operation in multiple Bay Area cities.

In May and June, multiple victims reported their debit and credit cards were compromised and being used at multiple ATM locations in Fremont and other cities to make unauthorized withdrawals, police said.

Investigators identified a gas station in the town of Brentwood as a common location where all the victims had used their cards before the fraudulent withdrawals occurred, police said, and they believe a skimming device was installed at the gas station and has since been removed by the suspects.

Police recovered surveillance video of the suspect and suspect vehicle at multiple ATM locations in Fremont, police said. He is seen using cards that were linked to the gas station compromise that was recovered by police.

The suspect is described as being white male, mid to late 20s, heavy set, with three prominent moles on his right cheek, police said. He is seen driving a late 90s Mercedes C280 sedan with a possible oxidized paint patch on the hood and paper plates. The suspect is possibly related to a known transnational criminal organization and may be from the greater Los Angeles County area, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Fremont Police Department’s Investigative Unit at 510-790-6900 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP FREMONTPD followed by your message to 888-777, or via the web at https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/6216337.