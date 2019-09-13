A spike in car break-ins has one East Bay police department issuing a new warning. Cheryl Hurd reports.

Fremont Police Warn of New Trend for Car Break-Ins

Fremont police said car thieves are not only targeting what they can see, but they are going after what they can't see.

If thieves can't see inside your car, they are breaking windows in hopes of hitting the jackpot.

Police in Fremont are noticing thieves are now targeting SUVs with tinted windows, cargo covers and privacy screens. The trend is taking car burglaries and vandalism to a different level, police said.

