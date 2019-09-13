Fremont Police Warn of New Trend for Car Break-Ins - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Fremont Police Warn of New Trend for Car Break-Ins

Published 22 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Fremont Police Warn of New Trend for Car Break-Ins

    A spike in car break-ins has one East Bay police department issuing a new warning. Cheryl Hurd reports.

    (Published 23 minutes ago)

    A spike in car break-ins has one East Bay police department issuing a new warning.

    Fremont police said car thieves are not only targeting what they can see, but they are going after what they can't see.

    If thieves can't see inside your car, they are breaking windows in hopes of hitting the jackpot.

    Police in Fremont are noticing thieves are now targeting SUVs with tinted windows, cargo covers and privacy screens. The trend is taking car burglaries and vandalism to a different level, police said.

    NBC Bay Area's Cheryl Hurd has more in the video report above.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices