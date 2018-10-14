The Salesforce Transit Center has been closed since Sept. 25.

A four-level shoring system beneath the temporarily closed Salesforce Transit Center on Fremont Street is complete, and the street will reopen in time for the Monday morning commute, the Transbay Joint Powers Authority announced Sunday.

The reopening of the street comes two days earlier than officials previously announced.

The closure of the transit terminal and Fremont Street occurred late last month after cracks were discovered in two beams along the roof of a bus deck that crosses Fremont Street between Howard and Mission streets.

The $2.2 billion transit center opened in August and served as a regional bus depot, with future plans to connect it to Caltrain and the state's high-speed rail line.