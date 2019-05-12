A 16-year-old boy who died in a wrong-way DUI crash on Highway 17 early Saturday morning was identified Sunday by family friends as Fremont resident Armando Canales.

Armando, a student at Washington High School, was one of the passengers in the backseat of a Toyota Corolla when a 28-year-old woman driving a Chrysler minivan the wrong way on southbound Highway 17 near Redwood Estates slammed into the vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Three other people suffered major injuries in the collision, and Ashley Marie Oliver of San Jose, who was treated for minor injuries, was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter, authorities said. She was booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

Armando was a football player for Washington High and was remembered as a funny, caring friend with a promising future, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched to help his family pay for funeral services.

The campaign had collected more than $5,000 of a $10,000 goal as of late Sunday.

A candlelight vigil is planned for 8 p.m. Monday at the Washington High campus, and a remembrance for students and parents is planned for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Shakers Pizza on Thornton Avenue, according to a family friend.