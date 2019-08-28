Hundreds of students in Fremont will become the first middle schoolers ever for the district as a new school opens in town. (Published 4 minutes ago)

The Fremont Unified School District is opening its doors to Walters Middle School Wednesday, the first traditional middle school ever in Fremont.

The district is known for being one of the few that still has junior high schools for seventh and eight grade students only. Now, Walters Junior High will become Walters Middle School and will house sixth graders as well like a traditional middle school.

A total of 22 new classrooms were added to Walters Middle School to accommodate 600 extra sixth graders.

Walters Middle School is the first of five junior high schools in Fremont to convert to the middle school model. The district explained that converting to this model helps align grade levels to state standards.

The goal is for all sixth graders to eventually move out of the district’s 28 elementary schools.

The conversion is being paid by Measure E, a bond that voters passed in 2014.