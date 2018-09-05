A couple of friends noticed a blank wall at a McDonald’s in Pearland, Texas and decided to pull what might be the best unnoticed prank on the franchise — ever.

Jevh Maravilla and Christian Toledo took a picture of themselves holding McDonald’s burgers and fries and made a poster out of it which they hung up at their local fast food restaurant.

"I noticed there was a blank wall at McDonald’s so I decided to make this fake poster of me and my friend. It’s now been 51 days since I hung it up," Maravilla tweeted Sunday.

The tweet has now gone viral, gaining more than 200,000 retweets and nearly a million likes.

The pair also posted a video on YouTube titled "How to Become McDonalds Poster Models" explaining they noticed there were no Asians on the restaurant walls so they decided to take matters into their own hands.

One of them found a McDonald’s shirt at a thrift store for $7, put on a name tag and fooled all customers into thinking he was an employee and voila, mission accomplished.

"It was all so very exciting, I really hope they’ll never take it down," Maravilla said in the video.