Friends and Family Remember Slain Cab Driver, Victim of San Mateo Double Homicide - NBC Bay Area
Friends and Family Remember Slain Cab Driver, Victim of San Mateo Double Homicide

By Christie Smith

Published 24 minutes ago

    Friends and family remembered the Pacifica man who was laid to rest Saturday after he was stabbed to death in San Mateo County.

    Abdulmalek Nasher, was a 32-year-old a cab driver and one of two people killed in the mysterious double homicide case.

    "It is a shock because she waited two hours because she started calling him he's not answering until 3 p.m.," said Mansoor Ismael, from the Consul of Yemen in California.

    Deputies investigating his case found Nasher stabbed, and a day later police found a second victim on Skyline Boulevard. 

    As friends gathered outside the Fiji Mosque in South San Francisco Saturday they remembered him as a kind man.

    "A father, a very nice brother good guy, a helper he is there for his family for his community for his neighbor," cousin Nassr Alghaithy said.

    Police arrested a 26-year-old Pacifica man in connection with two killings and police say a motive is unclear.

    The suspect is set to appear in court next week.

      

