Friends and family said their final goodbye to Abdulmalek Nasher, the cab driver and one of the two people involved in a double homicide in San Mateo. Friends say he was kind and always willing to lend a hand. Christie Smith reports.

Friends and family remembered the Pacifica man who was laid to rest Saturday after he was stabbed to death in San Mateo County.

Abdulmalek Nasher, was a 32-year-old a cab driver and one of two people killed in the mysterious double homicide case.

"It is a shock because she waited two hours because she started calling him he's not answering until 3 p.m.," said Mansoor Ismael, from the Consul of Yemen in California.

Deputies investigating his case found Nasher stabbed, and a day later police found a second victim on Skyline Boulevard.

As friends gathered outside the Fiji Mosque in South San Francisco Saturday they remembered him as a kind man.

"A father, a very nice brother good guy, a helper he is there for his family for his community for his neighbor," cousin Nassr Alghaithy said.

Police arrested a 26-year-old Pacifica man in connection with two killings and police say a motive is unclear.

The suspect is set to appear in court next week.