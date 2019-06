Residents in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood are up in arms after discovering large sections of grass vandalized at several front lawns. Scott Budman reports.

Residents in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood are up in arms after discovering large sections of grass vandalized at several front lawns.

Seven lawns with patterns burned in were all damaged Sunday night.

"We've never seen anything like this," resident Andy Goldberg said.

Neighbors have checked home surveillance video but have not found any leads.

Residents on Thursday said they have yet to file a police report, but are still trying to figure out what happened.