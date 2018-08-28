Fugitive Arrested in 2009 Street Racing Crash Death of Girl

A man who fled the country after allegedly killing a 6-year-old girl while street racing in Menlo Park in 2009 has been arrested, police said Tuesday. (Published 26 minutes ago)

Shannon Steven Fox was wanted in connection with the death of Lisa Xavier in a collision at the intersection of Willow Road and Bayfront Expressway on the afternoon of Nov. 12, 2009.

Shannon Fox

Photo credit: Menlo Park PD

A street race between two vehicles ended when one of them ran a red light and crashed into a car carrying Xavier and her mother. The young girl died the next day and her mother was seriously injured.

Surveillance footage showed the driver of the car that caused the crash then exited and got into the other car involved in the race and it sped away, police said.

Police said Fox fled the area and eventually the country, and has been a fugitive for nearly a decade.

A news conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, when authorities will release more information about the arrest and extradition of Fox. Officials with Menlo Park police, the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office are all expected to attend.