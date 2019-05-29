Future of San Jose Community Garden in Question

Middlebrook Gardens is a nursery and teaching garden that’s been part of San Jose Hatchett Park community near the rose garden for years. (May 29, 2019)

San Jose’s Planning Commission could decide between growing a garden or growing the city.

Middlebrook Gardens is a nursery and teaching garden that’s been part of San Jose Hatchett Park community near the rose garden for years. However, the owner filed development plans with the city to turn the lot into a retail complex.

He says the timing is right as the land is about a mile from Diridon Station and SAP Center, which is where Google is working to make a massive downtown campus a reality.

The public will have a chance to tell the planning director how they feel about the proposed development Wednesday at 9 a.m. Meanwhile, community leaders held a rally in support of the garden Tuesday night.