Bay Area Star Plays Hero in Super Bowl LII

By Michelle Cabuag-Lim

Monday, Feb 5, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz likely won't forget Super Bowl LII. He scored the game-winning touchdown to help lead the Eagles past the New England Patriots.

Ertz was born in Southern California, but he played football at Monte Vista High School in Danville before continuing his playing career at Stanford University.
