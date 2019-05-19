After splitting the first four games of their best-of-seven series, the Sharks return home for a Sunday matinee against the Blues in Game 5 of the Western Conference final.
After tallying a controversial overtime win in Game 3, Team Teal got into an early two-goal hole in Game 4 and was unable to bounce back, falling 2-1. Tomas Hertl tallied the Sharks' lone goal on the evening during a third-period power play, while Martin Jones made 20 saves.
The Sharks are 18-18 all-time in Game 5 situations and 12-6 at SAP Center.
Here are both teams' projected lines and defensive pairings.
Sharks projected lines and pairs:
Timo Meier - Logan Couture - Gustav Nyquist
Evander Kane - Tomas Hertl - Joe Pavelski
Melker Karlsson - Joe Thornton - Kevin Labanc
Marcus Sorensen - Barclay Goodrow - Joonas Donskoi
Marc-Edouard Vlasic - Brent Burns
Brenden Dillon - Erik Karlsson
Joakim Ryan - Justin Braun
Martin Jones - projected starter
Aaron Dell
Blues projected lines and pairs:
Jaden Schwartz - Brayden Schenn - Vladimir Tarasenko
Sammy Blais - Ryan O'Reilly - David Perron
Patrick Maroon - Tyler Bozak - Robert Thomas
Ivan Barbashev - Oskar Sundqvist - Alex Steen
Joel Edmundson - Alex Pietrangelo
Jay Bouwmeester - Colton Parayko
Carl Gunnarsson – Robert Bortuzzo
Jordan Binnington - projected starter
Jake Allen