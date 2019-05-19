Sharks vs. Blues Game 5 Watch Guide: Projected Lines and Defensive Pairs - NBC Bay Area
Sharks vs. Blues Game 5 Watch Guide: Projected Lines and Defensive Pairs

By Chelena Goldman

Published 31 minutes ago

    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
    Brent Burns #88 of the San Jose Sharks skates onto the ice against the St. Louis Blues prior to Game Two of the Western Conference Final during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on May 13, 2019 in San Jose, California.

    After splitting the first four games of their best-of-seven series, the Sharks return home for a Sunday matinee against the Blues in Game 5 of the Western Conference final.

    After tallying a controversial overtime win in Game 3, Team Teal got into an early two-goal hole in Game 4 and was unable to bounce back, falling 2-1. Tomas Hertl tallied the Sharks' lone goal on the evening during a third-period power play, while Martin Jones made 20 saves.

    The Sharks are 18-18 all-time in Game 5 situations and 12-6 at SAP Center.

    Here are both teams' projected lines and defensive pairings.

    Sharks Highlights From the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs

    Getty Images

    Sharks projected lines and pairs:

    Timo Meier - Logan Couture - Gustav Nyquist

    Evander Kane - Tomas Hertl - Joe Pavelski

    Melker Karlsson - Joe Thornton - Kevin Labanc

    Marcus Sorensen - Barclay Goodrow - Joonas Donskoi

     

    Marc-Edouard Vlasic - Brent Burns

    Brenden Dillon - Erik Karlsson

    Joakim Ryan - Justin Braun

     

    Martin Jones - projected starter

    Aaron Dell

    Blues projected lines and pairs:

    Jaden Schwartz - Brayden Schenn - Vladimir Tarasenko

    Sammy Blais - Ryan O'Reilly - David Perron

    Patrick Maroon - Tyler Bozak - Robert Thomas

    Ivan Barbashev - Oskar Sundqvist - Alex Steen

     

    Joel Edmundson - Alex Pietrangelo

    Jay Bouwmeester - Colton Parayko

    Carl Gunnarsson – Robert Bortuzzo

     

    Jordan Binnington - projected starter

    Jake Allen

