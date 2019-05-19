Brent Burns #88 of the San Jose Sharks skates onto the ice against the St. Louis Blues prior to Game Two of the Western Conference Final during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on May 13, 2019 in San Jose, California.

After splitting the first four games of their best-of-seven series, the Sharks return home for a Sunday matinee against the Blues in Game 5 of the Western Conference final.

After tallying a controversial overtime win in Game 3, Team Teal got into an early two-goal hole in Game 4 and was unable to bounce back, falling 2-1. Tomas Hertl tallied the Sharks' lone goal on the evening during a third-period power play, while Martin Jones made 20 saves.

The Sharks are 18-18 all-time in Game 5 situations and 12-6 at SAP Center.

Here are both teams' projected lines and defensive pairings.

Sharks projected lines and pairs:

Timo Meier - Logan Couture - Gustav Nyquist

Evander Kane - Tomas Hertl - Joe Pavelski

Melker Karlsson - Joe Thornton - Kevin Labanc

Marcus Sorensen - Barclay Goodrow - Joonas Donskoi

Marc-Edouard Vlasic - Brent Burns

Brenden Dillon - Erik Karlsson

Joakim Ryan - Justin Braun

Martin Jones - projected starter

Aaron Dell

Blues projected lines and pairs:

Jaden Schwartz - Brayden Schenn - Vladimir Tarasenko

Sammy Blais - Ryan O'Reilly - David Perron

Patrick Maroon - Tyler Bozak - Robert Thomas

Ivan Barbashev - Oskar Sundqvist - Alex Steen

Joel Edmundson - Alex Pietrangelo

Jay Bouwmeester - Colton Parayko

Carl Gunnarsson – Robert Bortuzzo

Jordan Binnington - projected starter

Jake Allen