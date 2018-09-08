

San Jose's SAP Center transformed into Westeros Saturday night for the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience.

Thousands of fans were transported to the fictional world of George R.R. Martin with a full orchestra and choir performing music from all of the iconic seven seasons of the show.

Before diving into the compelling and emotional world of Westeros, composer Ramin Djawadi shared with fans the news that he had just won an Emmy for his work on the show. Since he couldn't attend the Emmy's, he asked everyone in the audience to celebrate the win alongside him and of course, the iconic music from the Game of Thrones.