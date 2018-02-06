Garcon's Return Could be a Bonus for Garoppolo

In his short time with the 49ers in 2017, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo built a great rapport with receivers such as Trent Taylor, Marquise Goodwin and George Kittle.

By the end of the season, each had earned the quarterback’s confidence.

Yet Garoppolo never had the chance to work with the team’s most polished wide receiver, Pierre Garcon. As the 49ers look forward to 2018, Garcon’s participation in the passing game is one more reason to believe Garoppolo will have even greater success.

Garcon, the veteran entering his 11th NFL season, played just eight games in 2017 because of a neck injury that landed him on injured reserve. Yet in those eight games – playing with less-efficient quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and C.J. Beathard – Garcon had 40 catches for 500 yards. At 31, Garcon showed he’s still effective, with great hands, strong routes and an ability to make the tough catches in traffic.

Garcon, in fact, was one of the 49ers’ biggest free-agent signings under first-year general manager John Lynch. The Niners signed him to a five-year deal worth as much as $47.5 million (including a $12 million signing bonus). While that’s quite a bit of money, Garcon figures to become a favorite and reliable target of Garoppolo in 2018.

When healthy, Garcon has been productive his entire career with Indianapolis and Washington. He has 640 career catches and led the NFL in 2013 with 113. He had 79 catches for 1,041 yards in 2016.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan, who coached Garcon when the two were at Washington, has said Garcon is the type of player who makes everyone around him better.

“Everyone knows Pierre’s a good player,” Shanahan told Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com before last season. “Everyone can see that on tape. I’ve always loved Pierre just because of how angry he plays. He gives you his all, he plays extremely aggressive. The best leaders are the guys who lead by example. Pierre’s not going to say much, but you know he’s going to go out there and fight every single play no matter what the situation is, whether it’s run or pass. That elevates everyone around him.”

Garcon is expected to be healthy and able to fully participate in the team’s offseason workout program that begins in April.