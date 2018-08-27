Garnett Making Strong, Late Push to Start at Right Guard

Niners lineman Joshua Garnett (No. 65) is in a battle to be the starter at right guard. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

After making his preseason debut against the Houston Texans on Aug. 18, Joshua Garnett was upbeat.

The former No. 1 pick of the 49ers had gotten off to a slow start in training camp because of a bruised knee, and needed to start producing on the field to win the right guard position against Mike Person and Jonathan Cooper.

“It’s definitely a great feeling to get back out there with the boys and mix up,” Garnett told the San Francisco Chronicle. “Got a lot of things to improve on, but I felt good just being out there. … I feel like the knee feels great. Didn’t have any hiccups. So I feel like that’s a big steppingstone – milestone – for me.”

Then Garnett was solid in his second game against the Colts Saturday. In playing 27 snaps vs. Indianapolis – the same number as Person – Garnett received encouraging words from head coach Kyle Shanahan.

“I thought Josh played really well,” said Shanahan, according to Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee. “I think he’s moving better, just getting more comfortable for obvious reasons. He’s been out there getting a lot more reps.”

Cooper has been coming back from injury, too, and doesn’t appear to be in the competition to start in the regular-season opener Sept. 9 vs. the Vikings. It now appears to be a two-way duel between Garnett and Person. Shanahan has said good things about Person this summer, but now the momentum could be swinging Garnett’s way.

Said Shanahan of Garnett’s play vs. the Colts: “I think his assignments and everything were much better, and I was really pleased with how he played in the game.”

Though front-line players aren’t expected to see much (if any) action vs. the Chargers Thursday night, Garnett and Person should get plenty of snaps so the coaching staff can make a final decision on the starter at right guard on Sept. 9.

Thursday’s final exhibition game vs. the Chargers is set to kick off at 7 p.m.