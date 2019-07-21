Officials at Scene of Gas Leak, Possible Explosion in San Jose - NBC Bay Area
Officials at Scene of Gas Leak, Possible Explosion in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 13 minutes ago

    San Jose Fire Department
    Emergency officials work at the scene of a gas leak and possible explosion in San Jose. (July 21, 2019)

    Emergency officials are at the scene of a gas leak and possible explosion in San Jose Sunday afternoon, according to the city's fire department.

    The scene is at Townsend Park Circle and Araujo Street, fire officials said.

    The fire department reported that there was some damage to a water heater. Electricity and gas have been shut off.

    No injuries have been reported.

    Roads in the area are closed. The public is asked to avoid the area.

    This is a developing news story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

