PG&E crews repair a gas leak in Tiburon on Thursday. (May 17, 2018)

A natural gas leak prompted evacuations and a shelter in place order Thursday in Tiburon, according to the Southern Marin Fire Department.

The gas leak was affecting the 100 block of Sugar Loaf Drive in Tiburon. Crews were expected to be on scene making repairs until 5:30 p.m., fire officials said.

About 35 customers were impacted by the outage as crews repaired the leak.

No further details were available.