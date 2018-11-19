Gas Leak Prompts Mandatory Evacuations in Novato - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Gas Leak Prompts Mandatory Evacuations in Novato

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 33 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Gas Leak Prompts Mandatory Evacuations in Novato
    NBC

    A gas leak has prompted mandatory evacuations Monday afternoon in Novato, police say.

    Updates to come.

    Here's the Nixle alert police released:

    We are asking residents of Somerset Drive, Somerset Place and Hampshire Way to evacuate your residence and exit your street via the 7th Street Fire Road. This area is expected to be closed for at least 2-3 hours while crews work to contain the gas leak. PG&E and Novato Fire are at the site working to contain the leak. If you need assistance with evacuating your residence, please call 911. This evacuation is a precautionary measure due to the proximity of the homes to the leak. We will provide updates as available. The roadway of San Marin Drive from Redwood Blvd. to Simmons Lane remains closed. Novato Fire personnel will be staged at 1703 Grant Avenue to provide more information for evacuated residents.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices