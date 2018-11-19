Gas Leak Prompts Mandatory Evacuations in Novato

A gas leak has prompted mandatory evacuations Monday afternoon in Novato, police say.

Updates to come.

Here's the Nixle alert police released:

We are asking residents of Somerset Drive, Somerset Place and Hampshire Way to evacuate your residence and exit your street via the 7th Street Fire Road. This area is expected to be closed for at least 2-3 hours while crews work to contain the gas leak. PG&E and Novato Fire are at the site working to contain the leak. If you need assistance with evacuating your residence, please call 911. This evacuation is a precautionary measure due to the proximity of the homes to the leak. We will provide updates as available. The roadway of San Marin Drive from Redwood Blvd. to Simmons Lane remains closed. Novato Fire personnel will be staged at 1703 Grant Avenue to provide more information for evacuated residents.