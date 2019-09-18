Gas Leak in San Jose Prompts Evacuations: Fire Dept.

Several homes were evacuated late Wednesday due to a gas leak in a San Jose neighborhood, according to the fire department.

Sixteen homes were evacuated on Zachary Lane, near Tully Road and McLaughlin Avenue, as a precaution as PG&E crews formed a plan to isolate the source of the leak and repair it, fire officials said.

A third party contractor was digging in the area when residents reported smelling a strong scent of gas, according to PG&E.

Evacuated residents were staged on a VTA bus, PG&E said.

It was not known how long the repairs would take.

No further details were immediately available.