Gas Leak in San Jose Prompts Evacuations: Fire Dept. - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Gas Leak in San Jose Prompts Evacuations: Fire Dept.

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 58 minutes ago

    San Jose FD
    Fire crews responded to a gas leak Wednesday evening in San Jose. (Sept. 18, 2019)

    Several homes were evacuated late Wednesday due to a gas leak in a San Jose neighborhood, according to the fire department.

    Sixteen homes were evacuated on Zachary Lane, near Tully Road and McLaughlin Avenue, as a precaution as PG&E crews formed a plan to isolate the source of the leak and repair it, fire officials said.

    A third party contractor was digging in the area when residents reported smelling a strong scent of gas, according to PG&E.

    Evacuated residents were staged on a VTA bus, PG&E said.

    It was not known how long the repairs would take.

    No further details were immediately available.

