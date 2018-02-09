 Gavin Newsom and Justin Trudeau Meet in California - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY

Gavin Newsom and Justin Trudeau Meet in California

By NBC 7 Staff

5 PHOTOS

Friday, Feb 9, 2018

More Photo Galleries
Search Dogs, Handlers Look for Signs of Hope in Montecito
Whale Watching at a Peak in Monterey Bay
Connect With Us
AdChoices