Getting a Real ID from DMV? Bring Paperwork and Patience

Get ready Bay Area drivers: those long lines at the DMV could soon get a bit longer, and so will the paperwork you will need to get a new license.

Starting in April, drivers will have to bring even more paperwork to the DMV office to prove who you are and where you live before you can a federally approved ID that allows you to board an airplane.

"I think it's crazy, and it takes a lot of time," Concord resident Shannon Shepard said. "I mean it's just another thing."

Last month, the Department of Homeland Security informed California DMV it was not doing enough to prove residency before issuing Real IDs, meaning more than 2 million new IDs issued this past year do not meet federal requirements.

"The Department of Homeland Security decided to change the method by which the DMV collects two proofs of residency," said Jaime Garza, California DMV spokesperson.

Homeland Security originally allowed DMV to fill one of the residency requirements by mailing the ID to the driver's home address, but it does not anymore. And beginning in April residents will need to have all of the documentation if they want one of the new Real IDs.

Residents can also opt for an ID that does not meet federal requirements, but they will not be able to use it to get on an airplane or inside numerous federal installations.

DMV encourages drivers to start making plans now, getting the documentation they need before their current license expires.