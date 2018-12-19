Ghost Ship Fire Warehouse May Be Demolished: Report

Ghost Ship Fire Warehouse Owners Move Forward With Demolition Plans: Report - NBC Bay Area
Ghost Ship Fire Warehouse Owners Move Forward With Demolition Plans: Report

By Bob Redell

Published 3 hours ago

    A battle is brewing over future plans for the site of the deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire that killed 36 people in Oakland in 2016.

    According to the East Bay Times, the landlord is moving forward with demolition plans while attorneys representing victims’ families are asking a judge to prevent the owners from selling the building, citing an ongoing civil suit.

    Attorneys are also fighting the demolition because they want to nail down plans for a permanent memorial there.

    Meanwhile, the owners are asking to demolish the 10,000 square-foot property because it’s a safety threat and because they’re paying for 24-hour on-site security.

    The two men who rented the space, Derick Almena and Max Harris, have been charged with 36 counts of involuntary man slaughter and they’re scheduled to go to trial next year.

