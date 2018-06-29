Ghost Ship Master Tenant Derick Almena Nears Plea Deal in Deadly Oakland Warehouse Fire: Lawyer - NBC Bay Area
Ghost Ship Master Tenant Derick Almena Nears Plea Deal in Deadly Oakland Warehouse Fire: Lawyer

By Associated Press

Published 2 hours ago

    Derick Almena

    A lawyer says a plea deal is near for the central figure charged in connection with an Oakland warehouse fire that killed three dozen partygoers at an unlicensed concert.

    Lawyer Tony Serra said Friday that prosecutors and defense attorneys were close to an agreement. But he warned talks could still break down during a meeting to finalize the deal with a judge Friday.

    Serra says Derick Almena and prosecutors have tentatively agreed to an eight-year prison sentence.

    Almena faces 36 involuntary manslaughter charges for the 2016 fire at the so-called Ghost Ship warehouse.

    Almena rented the Oakland warehouse and illegally converted it into a residence and entertainment venue.

