Giants Ace Madison Bumgarner to Take the Mound in San Jose for Rehab Start

By Stephen Ellison

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    Getty Images file
    Madison Bumgarner in Philadelphia earler this month.

    Madison Bumgarner is returning to the mound Thursday night. In San Jose.

    The San Francisco Giants ace will take the hill for a rehab start at Municipal Stadium as the Class A Giants take on the Visalia Rawhide at 6:30 p.m.

    The big lefthander is working his way back from a broken pinkie on his pitching hand.

    Bumgarner, a four-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger for the big Giants, last pitched in San Jose in 2017 while rehabbing a shoulder injury he suffered during a dirt biking accident. In two games, he pitched 10 innings, allowing 10 runs on 11 hits.

    The homegrown Giant in his 10th big-league season made five starts with the San Jose Giants in 2009, finishing 3-1 with a 1.48 ERA. He would make his major league debut later that season on Sept. 8, 2009.

    Bumgarner, the 2014 World Series MVP, is slated to make his return to the San Francisco Giants next Tuesday.

    On Wednesday night, San Francisco second baseman Joe Panik and infielder Alen Hanson also were scheduled to make rehab assignments in San Jose. Panik is recovering from a sprained left thumb, and Hanson is nursing a hamstring injury.

    For ticket information, go to the San Jose Giants website.

