Giants Back at .500 After Series Win Over Dodgers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 29: Evan Longoria #10 of the San Francisco Giants is congratulated by Buster Posey #28 and Brandon Belt #9 after hitting a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at AT&T Park on April 29, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO — This has become the familiar formula against the Dodgers.

Ty Blach once again dominated them and the bullpen took over from there, with Sam Dyson, Tony Watson and Hunter Strickland closing it out. The Giants took three of four this weekend to get back to .500 for the season. A 4-2 win left them at 14-14. Here’s what else you need to know…

Blach Party: Blach has faced the Dodgers three times this season and they still haven’t figured him out. He has pitched 23 innings in those starts and allowed three runs. In his other four starts, he has given up 14 earned in 26 1/3 innings.

Longoria stays hot: Evan Longoria came about an inch away from a two-run double in the first inning, but it was foul. No big deal. He straightened it out and hit a three-run shot. The homer was his sixth and put him on pace for 35 this season. That would be, oh, about twice what you’re used to from Giants hitters.

Blanco back in the fold: Gregor Blanco will see plenty of time atop the lineup with Joe Panik out with a thumb injury. He had a triple and infield single in four at-bats Sunday. Per the Research Department of Ahmed Fareed, Blanco made it to third in 11.12 seconds on the triple, the third-fastest home-to-third time in the big leagues this season.

Another NL West injury: Cody Bellinger was pulled from the game with an apparent injury. This on the weekend when Robbie Ray hurt his oblique, Wil Myers went down for the Padres, and the Giants potentially lost Panik for two months. It’s been brutal in the NL West. The team that can stay healthiest through the summer will probably be the one left standing.