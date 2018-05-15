Giants Battle Back to Beat Reds, Win Third Straight

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MAY 15: Austin Jackson #16 of the San Francisco Giants is congratulated by Buster Posey #28 after Jackson scored against the Cincinnati Reds in the bottom of the fourth inning at AT&T Park on May 15, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Brandon Crawford continued his strong May with four more hits, Brandon Belt homered and the San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Pinch-hitter Pablo Sandoval hit a tying two-run single in the fourth inning, Andrew McCutchen drove in the go-ahead run with a grounder and five relievers combined for five scoreless inning for San Francisco.

Crawford doubled, singled three times and scored twice. He is batting .454 (25 for 55) in May and has raised his overall average from .189 to .290.

The Giants opened the fourth with four consecutive hits off Reds starter Tyler Mahle (3-5), including Belt's leadoff home run into McCovey Cove.

After Kelby Tomlinson struck out with the bases loaded, Sandoval pinch-hit for San Francisco starter Ty Blach and singled in two runs to tie the score at 3-all. Gregor Blanco followed with a single and McCutchen hit into a force play at second, driving in Austin Jackson from third.

The Giants' bullpen did the rest.

Pierce Johnson (2-1) retired three batters for the win while Will Smith, Sam Dyson, Tony Watson and Hunter Strickland pitched one inning each with Strickland getting his ninth save.

Eugenio Suarez homered and doubled with two RBIs while Scooter Gennett added two hits for Cincinnati, which has lost two straight after a season-high six-game winning streak.

The Reds got the tying run to second with one out in both the seventh and eighth but couldn't score.

Suarez homered on a 2-0 pitch from Blach after Jesse Winker reached on a two-out error by Giants second baseman Tomlinson.

Blach allowed three runs (one earned) and five hits over four innings.