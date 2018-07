PHOENIX, AZ - JUNE 29: Catcher Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants in action during the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on June 29, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey will not play in next week's All-Star Game due to a hip injury, manager Bruce Bochy told reporters on Monday.

Posey has played in 74 of 92 games this year, meaning the 31-year-old is on pace to play the fewest games in a season since 2011, when Posey suffered a season-ending injury in a home-plate collision with Scott Cousins.