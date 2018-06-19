Giants Closer Hunter Strickland Breaks Hand Punching Door, Out 6-8 Weeks - NBC Bay Area
Giants Closer Hunter Strickland Breaks Hand Punching Door, Out 6-8 Weeks

By NBC Sports Bay Area

Published 3 hours ago

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 18: Hunter Strickland #60 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after giving up a hit to Miguel Rojas #19 of the Miami Marlins that scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park on June 18, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

    Hunter Strickland had a bad Monday night, and it appears it just got worse.

    The San Francisco Giants' closer blew a two-run lead against the Miami Marlins, and in a fit of rage afterward, he fractured his pitching hand by punching a door.

    Strickland will have surgery on his right hand and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.

    Manager Bruce Bochy made the announcement prior to Tuesday's game and told reporters that Sam Dyson or Tony Watson will fill in as closer.

    Pierce Johnson will be recalled to take the roster spot.

