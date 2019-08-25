Giants Edge A's to Win Bay Bridge Series

Kevin Pillar #1 of the San Francisco Giants dives into home plate to score a run ahead of a tag from Chris Herrmann #5 of the Oakland Athletics during the second inning at the RingCentral Coliseum on August 25, 2019 in Oakland, California. Teams are wearing special color schemed uniforms with players choosing nicknames to display for Players' Weekend. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

Evan Longoria hit a clutch two-run single in the seventh inning Sunday to give the San Francisco Giants the lead for good in a 5-4 victory over the Oakland A's in the final game of the Bay Bridge Series at the Oakland Coliseum.

Longoria also homered earlier in the game.

Now, after spending a year in Oakland, The Bridge trophy is headed to San Francisco.

"Not going to lie, it's good to wear the orange and hold the trophy, so we'll keep it proudly," Giants manager Bruce Bochy told NBC Sports Bay Area's Amy G after receiving "The Bridge" trophy from NBC Sports Bay Area and California's senior vice president and general manager Matt Murphy.

The Giants bullpen came to the rescue allowing just one hit over four and a third innings in backing starter Logan Webb. Will Smith picked up his 30th save of the season.

Mark Canha's second home run of the game in the fourth inning put the A's on top before Longoria's big hit.

The Giants won the season series with the A's, 3-1. The A's could have kept the trophy with a win on Sunday. Each team now has won the trophy once in its two-year existence.