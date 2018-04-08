SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 08: Chris Taylor #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers gets caught stealing tagged out at second base by Kelby Tomlinson #37 of the San Francisco Giants in the top of the eighth inning at AT&T Park on April 8, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO — One comeback win was all the Giants could get this weekend.

A few hours after Andrew McCutchen’s dramatic walk-off, the Giants and Dodgers once again went to extra innings. This time the Dodgers came out on top, winning 2-1 in another tense game.

Kyle Farmer banged one off the bricks with two outs in the top of the 10th to push the go-ahead run across. The Giants got the tying run to second with two outs in the bottom of the inning, but Brandon Belt went down looking on a high cutter from Kenley Jansen. It looked to be too high, but that’s how it goes.

Anyway, here’s what else you need to know from a sunny Sunday …

Giants spoil Kershaw's day: Times have changed. Clayton Kershaw allowed a soft single up the middle by Hunter Pence to start the eighth and then Kelby Tomlinson followed with a perfect push bunt for a hit. That was it, and JT Chargois took over for the best pitcher in the game, who was at just 92 pitches. Kershaw did not appear happy. The move did not work. Buster Posey’s single tied it up.

Kershaw hearts SF: This was Kershaw’s 22nd career appearance at AT&T Park, and it’s not getting any easier for the home team. Kershaw entered with a 13-4 record and 1.30 ERA lifetime at Third and King. Both were unchanged after another strong start.

Blach solid against Dodgers: Ty Blach was hit hard at times, but as he always does, he kept the Dodgers from doing much damage. In six innings, Blach was charged with one earned on four hits and three walks. This was his fourth career start against Kershaw, and he has allowed just three earned runs in 24 innings in those games.