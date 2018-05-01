Giants Rally in Ninth, Win on Hundley's 2-Run Walkoff Hit

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 30: Gorkys Hernandez #7 of the San Francisco Giants runs the bases to score on an rbi triple from Andrew McCutchen #22 against the San Diego Padres in the bottom of the first inning at AT&T Park on April 30, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO — Even the Padres can’t keep the Giants down at the moment.

This looked like it would be another lackluster loss to San Diego, but the Giants rallied for three in the ninth, winning 6-5 on Nick Hundley’s two-run single.

The Padres asked Brad Hand to get a five-out save, and he appeared to run out of gas at the end. He grazed Austin Slater to open the ninth before getting two strikeouts. A walk of Buster Posey put the tying run on first, and Evan Longoria followed with a bloop to left that dropped in front of a deep outfield alignment. Brandon Belt then drew a walk to load the bases for Hundley, who roped a single to left.

Here’s what else you need to know…

Samardzija survives: Jeff Samardzija is still rusty, but he survived five bend-but-don’t-break innings. The Padres loaded the bases in the first but Samardzija got out of it. He stranded another runner on third in his final frame. Samardzija gave up two runs on five hits and three walks. He struck out five.

Mr. Jackson, he is for real: Austin Jackson’s legs have looked a tad heavy this season, but he was spry in the first. Jackson snagged Eric Hosmer’s single at the very last second, preventing at least a double. Hosmer would have scored later had he reached second on the play, but he was stranded. In the bottom of the inning, Jackson singled Buster Posey home and then stole second.

Hanson's speed on display: Alen Hanson should see plenty of time over the next six weeks with Joe Panik sidelined by thumb surgery. While stealing second, he showed one of his physical gifts. Hanson had a sprint speed of 29.7 feet/second while swiping the bag, the fourth-fastest recorded burst by a Giant this season.

Longoria cold on the hot corner: Evan Longoria had a fielding error in the sixth and throwing error in the eighth. He has six errors this season after making just 12 all of last year, a season in which he won the Gold Glove Award. This was Longoria’s first two-error game since Sept. 27, 2013.