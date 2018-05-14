SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MAY 14: Andrew McCutchen #22 and Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants congratulate each other after they both scored on a two-run rbi double from Brandon Belt #9 against the Cincinnati Reds in the bottom of the six inning at AT&T Park on May 14, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Andrew McCutchen doubled in his first two at-bats to reach 1,500 career hits and the San Francisco Giants snapped the Cincinnati Reds' six-game winning streak with a 10-7 victory Monday night.

McCutchen sparked a three-run first inning against Sal Romano (2-4) with his first hit and drove home a run in the second with another double. Kelby Tomlinson added a two-run single in the third and Brandon Belt homered and knocked in three runs to give the Giants consecutive wins following a six-game skid.

Tucker Barnhart homered and had three RBIs, Scott Schebler hit a solo shot and Adam Duvall added a three-run homer but the Reds failed to move out of last place in the National League because of a rough start by Romano.

The right-hander put Cincinnati in an early hole when Evan Longoria drove in McCutchen with a two-out single in the first and Brandon Crawford added a two-run double.

McCutchen drove in a run with a two-out hit in the second and Tomlinson ended Romano's night with his one-out hit in the third. Romano gave up six runs over 2 1/3 innings after allowing two or fewer earned runs in his previous five starts.

Chris Stratton (4-3) wasn't much better, allowing two homers in five-plus innings. He has served up six long balls in his past four starts after permitting none in the previous six dating to last season.