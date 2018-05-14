Giants Shake Off Road Woes, Open Homestand With Win Over Reds - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
The Cove
Deep coverage of the Giants

Giants Shake Off Road Woes, Open Homestand With Win Over Reds

By Associated Press

Published at 11:14 PM PDT on May 14, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Giants Shake Off Road Woes, Open Homestand With Win Over Reds
    Getty Images
    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MAY 14: Andrew McCutchen #22 and Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants congratulate each other after they both scored on a two-run rbi double from Brandon Belt #9 against the Cincinnati Reds in the bottom of the six inning at AT&T Park on May 14, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

    SAN FRANCISCO -- Andrew McCutchen doubled in his first two at-bats to reach 1,500 career hits and the San Francisco Giants snapped the Cincinnati Reds' six-game winning streak with a 10-7 victory Monday night.

    McCutchen sparked a three-run first inning against Sal Romano (2-4) with his first hit and drove home a run in the second with another double. Kelby Tomlinson added a two-run single in the third and Brandon Belt homered and knocked in three runs to give the Giants consecutive wins following a six-game skid.

    Tucker Barnhart homered and had three RBIs, Scott Schebler hit a solo shot and Adam Duvall added a three-run homer but the Reds failed to move out of last place in the National League because of a rough start by Romano.

    The right-hander put Cincinnati in an early hole when Evan Longoria drove in McCutchen with a two-out single in the first and Brandon Crawford added a two-run double.

    McCutchen drove in a run with a two-out hit in the second and Tomlinson ended Romano's night with his one-out hit in the third. Romano gave up six runs over 2 1/3 innings after allowing two or fewer earned runs in his previous five starts.

    Chris Stratton (4-3) wasn't much better, allowing two homers in five-plus innings. He has served up six long balls in his past four starts after permitting none in the previous six dating to last season.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices