Giants Swept Away in St. Louis, Drop Fourth Straight

Andrew Suarez #59 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning at Busch Stadium on September 23, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Giants wore goofy sweaters on their flight to San Diego last Sunday and their rookies were given Fortnite outfits as they left Petco Park on Wednesday. The flight home tonight will take on an entirely different tone.

The Giants lost 9-2 at Busch Stadium and suffered their first sweep in St. Louis since 1995. The NL Central was one house of horrors after the next this season. The Giants also got swept in Cincinnati and Milwaukee. They lost two of three in Chicago and Pittsburgh.

Here's what you need to know from the final game of that 2-13 road stretch ...

--- Andrew Suarez was pulled after just 77 pitches. The Giants are likely trying to limit his innings this late in the year. He gave up two earned in five innings, and if this is it for his rookie year, he currently stands at a 4.22 ERA and 1.27 WHIP. He's been a bright spot and certainly gives this team a nice rotation piece moving forward.

--- This one turned into a boat race in the sixth. Ray Black was charged with four of the five runs allowed in the inning, which raised his ERA to 6.45.

--- The lineup had just one hit off Miles Mikolas through six innings. Brandon Crawford hit a two-run homer in the seventh.

--- The Giants have lost 50 road games in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1984 and 1985. They went 26-55 away from home last season. Not surprisingly, the issue has been the offense. They've scored 25 fewer runs on the road despite playing six more games.