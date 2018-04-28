Giants vs. Dodgers: The Faces of the Rivalry

It's no secret that one of the largest and longest standing rivalry in American baseball is between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The century-long friction started in late 19th century when both teams played in New York City. The Giants were based in Manhattan, and the Dodgers played in Brooklyn-- then two separate cities but now are neighboring boroughs. The rivalry between the teams are so intense that it results in multiple violent incidents between fans. But some fans actually get along! Take a look at some of the Giants and Dodgers fans at the AT&T Park on Friday: