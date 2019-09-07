Gilroy Concert Raises Money to Benefit Mass Shooting Victims

Several bands volunteered their time at a Gilroy benefit aimed at helping the victims of July's Garlic Festival mass shooting.

In a show of continued unity, the Gilroy community held a fundraiser concert Saturday at the Elks Lodge to help the victims of the Garlic Festival mass shooting in July.

Local bands volunteered their time, performing for nine hours to raise money for rent and medical bills for those recovering from the shooting.

“Rent, medical bills, anything they need to get them through this time,” said Tina Tovar, the event organizer. “It’s hard for everybody. Whatever we can give, we’re going to give.”

In addition to the music, the event also featured a raffle, food and drinks and a fun area with a bouncy house for children. The money raised will get turned over to the Gilroy Foundation which had raised $52,000 before the event. It is not yet known how much money Saturday’s event raised.