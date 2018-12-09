A Cal Fire firefighter monitors a burning home as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 9, 2018 in Magalia, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Kim Ringeisen and his wife are moving from California to North Carolina, but they aren't taking much with them.

That's because the Gilroy couple donated all of their furniture, appliances and other household items to firefighters who lost everything to the deadly and destructive Camp Fire in Northern California's Butte County, according to NBC affiliate KCRA.

"We didn’t lose something to a fire very abruptly," Ringeisen told KCRA. "So, for us, I think it's good that if we can donate everything we have, we'll start over. They're starting over. So, it's going to be a pretty good thing. It will be a good memory for us in how we helped."

Ringeisen, a combat veteran with about 15 years of search and rescue experience under his belt, spent more than one week's time helping out in the fire-ravaged town of Paradise, but that wasn't enough. He and his wife decided to give away all of their household belongings — bedding, dining room sets, electronics, tools and more — to firefighters in need.

The couple's donated items filled a 26-foot moving truck and will be used to assist dozens of firefighters and families, according to KCRA.