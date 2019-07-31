In the spirit of #GilroyStrong, one family showed their support by setting up a lemonade stand to raise money for Sunday's shooting victims. (Published 22 minutes ago)

A family in Gilroy set up a lemonade stand Tuesday in order to help their fellow community members who fell victim to Sunday’s shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

The family said they wanted to do some good during a tragic time.

In the spirit of #GilroyStrong several people, including police officers, came to buy lemonade from the family. All of the proceeds will go to the victims.

“After hearing what happened at the Garlic Festival I felt really bad for the victims and everyone that got hurt,” said one of the kids involved with the lemonade stand. “I just wanted to help them and try to raise money for the people just so they know that people are always there for them.”