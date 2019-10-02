Police in Gilroy are looking into allegations of sexual assault after a Gilroy High School football player reported he was attacked last week by several teammates in the locker room, according to the police department. Damian Trujillo reports. (Published Monday, Sept. 30, 2019)

The remainder of Gilroy High School's varsity football season was canceled Wednesday amid allegations of sexual assault against players brought by a teammate, school officials confirmed.

The school district said it was the varsity players' decision not to continue playing out the season.

"The Gilroy High School and the Gilroy Unified School District administration are fully committed to the Gilroy High School varsity football program and completing the 2019 football season as scheduled," the district said in a statement. "However, the District has learned that most of the varsity players have chosen not to finish the season and therefore, at this time, the season will not continue."

Police in Gilroy issued juvenile citations to four players for sexual battery after one of their teammates reported he was attacked last week in the locker room, according to the police department.

The Gilroy High Mustangs played Salinas’s Alvarez High School on Friday without as many as five players who police say are under investigation for the alleged assault.

The alleged sexual assault happened last week after practice in the locker room. No one will confirm exactly what took place, but it upset the player so badly, he notified the school administration. Administrators called police.

Students said Monday it’s been the talk on campus all day, with everyone forming different opinions.

The Gilroy Unified School District said Monday it is "committed to ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for all its students." The district took disciplinary action against the students involved but would not say if the students have been suspended.

Gilroy's next scheduled game was Friday against Palma High in Salinas. Palma officials confirmed to NBC Bay Area the varsity game has been canceled.