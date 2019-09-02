Gilroy Park to Reopen For First Time Since Garlic Festival Mass Shooting - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
8 Dead, Dozens Missing in SoCal Boat Fire
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Gilroy Park to Reopen For First Time Since Garlic Festival Mass Shooting

By Stephen Ellison

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The Best Places on Earth
    Mario Tama/Getty Images
    A makeshift memorial is seen outside the site of the Gilroy Garlic Festival, after a mass shooting took place at the event yesterday, on July 29, 2019 in Gilroy, California. Three victims were killed, two of them children, and at least a dozen were wounded before police officers killed the suspect.

    Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy is set to reopen to the public Tuesday for the first time since a mass shooting left three people dead and 13 injured on July 28, the final day of the Garlic Festival.

    As part of the 8 a.m. reopening, city officials will hold a moment of silence at 10:30 a.m. at a temporary memorial underneath the large palm tree on the northeast section of the Ranch Side of the park. The community is invited to participate in the moment of silence for the victims of the shooting.

    The shooting occurred just as the Garlic Festival was wrapping up its three-day run on a Sunday evening. A gunman entered the grounds by breaking through a fence then opened fire, killing three young people and wounding 13 others before police officers shot and wounded him. He ultimately turned his gun on himself.

    Stephen Romero, 6; Keyla Salazar, 13; and Trevor Irby, 25 were killed by the gunman.

    With the reopening, Miller Road and park trails will open for public access, but activity on the grass throughout the park will be limited to allow newly planted seed to establish, the city said.

    For information about existing or pending park reservations or recreational classes normally held at the park, contact the city’s Recreation Department at 408-846-0460.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices