A makeshift memorial is seen outside the site of the Gilroy Garlic Festival, after a mass shooting took place at the event yesterday, on July 29, 2019 in Gilroy, California. Three victims were killed, two of them children, and at least a dozen were wounded before police officers killed the suspect.

Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy is set to reopen to the public Tuesday for the first time since a mass shooting left three people dead and 13 injured on July 28, the final day of the Garlic Festival.

As part of the 8 a.m. reopening, city officials will hold a moment of silence at 10:30 a.m. at a temporary memorial underneath the large palm tree on the northeast section of the Ranch Side of the park. The community is invited to participate in the moment of silence for the victims of the shooting.

The shooting occurred just as the Garlic Festival was wrapping up its three-day run on a Sunday evening. A gunman entered the grounds by breaking through a fence then opened fire, killing three young people and wounding 13 others before police officers shot and wounded him. He ultimately turned his gun on himself.

Stephen Romero, 6; Keyla Salazar, 13; and Trevor Irby, 25 were killed by the gunman.

With the reopening, Miller Road and park trails will open for public access, but activity on the grass throughout the park will be limited to allow newly planted seed to establish, the city said.

For information about existing or pending park reservations or recreational classes normally held at the park, contact the city’s Recreation Department at 408-846-0460.