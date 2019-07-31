Many people who were caught in the chaos of Sunday's Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting are still without their belongings as investigators process the large crime scene.

Gilroy Police are asking those that are still missing personal items to go to the Family Assistance Center at Rucker Elementary School on Thursday at 9 a.m. to describe what they’ve lost.

The items are not yet available for pickup, but police hope the descriptions will eventually lead to people getting those belongings back.

For more information or to fill out a missing items form online click here.