Gilroy Police Ask People to Describe Items Lost During Shooting - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Gilroy Police Ask People to Describe Items Lost During Shooting

By NBC Bay Area Staff

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Gilroy Police Ask People to Describe Items Lost During Shooting

    Many people who were caught in the chaos of Sunday's Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting are still without their belongings as investigators process the large crime scene.

    Gilroy Police are asking those that are still missing personal items to go to the Family Assistance Center at Rucker Elementary School on Thursday at 9 a.m. to describe what they’ve lost.

    The items are not yet available for pickup, but police hope the descriptions will eventually lead to people getting those belongings back.

    For more information or to fill out a missing items form online click here.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices