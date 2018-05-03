Gilroy Police Department Chief Scot Smithee confirmed Thursday his gun, badge, city-issued laptop, and personal truck were stolen.

Smithee said the incident happened outside a Modesto Junior College graduation on April 27. The chief told NBC Bay Area his service weapon was not in a locked case, which has been required in California since 2016.

Smithee has asked the City Manager to bring in a third party to determine "appropriate course of action." The chief said he wants to be transparent and consistent in case this happens with one of his officers in the future.

The incident occurred while Smithee was attending the graduation of a family member and said he parked in a highly-visible parking spot.

Modesto police recovered his truck and made an arrest. However, Smithee said they have not recovered any other items.