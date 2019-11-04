A Gilroy woman was arrested Sunday after she called 911 and told police she had drowned her 2-year-old daughter in her bathtub, according to the Gilroy Police Department.

Officers responded at about 11:30 a.m. to the home in the 7900 block of Westwood Drive and found the lifeless child in a bathtub filled with water, police said. The officers began CPR, and paramedics took over when they arrived at the scene.

The girl was taken to Saint Louise Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Marcie Montelongo, 35, was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on a murder charge, police said. She was located by an officer near the intersection of Miller Avenue and First Street, and she told the officer she had just killed her daughter.

The identity of the girl is being withheld pending notification of family, police said.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident should contact Gilroy Police Department Detective Chris Silva at 408-846-0335.