Getty Images file File image of an aerial view of the Grand Canyon in Arizona. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A 14-year-old girl from the San Jose area was found dead below a popular overlook at the Grand Canyon, believed to be the victim of a fall, according to authorities out of Flagstaff, Arizona.

On Monday, Coconino County sheriff’s deputies responded to Horseshoe Bend Overlook on a report of a missing 14-year-old girl. Her family, who was visiting from the greater San Jose area, had last seen her around 2 p.m. at the overlook and reported her missing around 4 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

Search and rescue crews searched the area via helicopters and located the missing girl's body about 700 feet below the overlook, sheriff's officials said. Due to darkness, rescuers had to wait until the next morning to recover the body.

The girl’s body was transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office in Flagstaff.

The initial investigation indicates an accidental fall, but the death is still under investigation, sheriff's officials said.