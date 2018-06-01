Girl Nearly Drowns at Raging Waters in San Jose

File image: The City of San Jose entered into a 20-year lease with to construct Raging Waters in 3 phases

A 12-year-old girl was pulled from the water after nearly drowning at Raging Waters in San Jose Friday morning.

At around 11 a.m., a lifeguard on duty pulled a girl from the wave pool and initiated CPR and achieved a return of spontaneous circulation with spontaneous respirations.

The San Jose Fire and County Ambulance arrived shortly after and continued advanced life support.

The child was taken to a local hospital and is under care of medical staff.

No other information was immediately available.



