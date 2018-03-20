A 16-year-old girl who is wanted in connection with a homicide in Texas was arrested Monday when she tried to enroll in Bethel High School, a Vallejo police lieutenant said.

The girl was wanted by the Copperas Cove Police Department in Coryell County, Texas for the killing of a 17-year-old boy who was found dead from a gunshot wound in November 2017.

The girl's father lives in Vallejo and Texas authorities asked Bethel High School staff to call them if she ever tried to enroll in school, Lt. Herman Robinson said.

The girl and her father went to the high school Monday, and the girl was arrested without incident on the warrant around 12:30 p.m., Robinson said.

The girl was booked in to Solano County juvenile hall where she'll stay until she is extradited to Texas.