Authorities in Brentwood work at the scene where a 10-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle. (Sept. 17, 2018)

A 10-year-old girl suffered major injuries after she was struck by a car in Brentwood Monday morning, according to police.

The girl was walking in a crosswalk in the area of Balfour Road and Guise Way around 7:45 a.m. when she was hit by the car, police stated.

The girl was flown to UC Davis Medical Center where she is said to be in critical condition, according to police.

The driver involved in the collision stayed at the scene and has been cooperating with authorities, police stated. The driver did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the collision.

Based on preliminary information, it appears as though the driver was traveling eastbound along Balfour Road when they struck the girl who was walking northbound across the road in a crosswalk, according to police.

The collision is under investigation, according to police.