In this Saturday, June 23, 2018, photo, a guard walks by toys placed for migrant children by protesters as they march to Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children, in Homestead, Fla. Foster care advocates say the government won’t likely be able to reunite thousands of children separated from parents who crossed the border illegally, and some will end up in an American foster care system that is stacked against Latinos and other minorities.

Two adolescent girls separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border under President Trump’s controversial "zero tolerance" policy are being held at a children’s shelter in Pleasant Hill in Contra Costa County.

A spokesperson for the facility said it is not a detention center, instead a licensed shelter for children who is “working diligently” to reunite the two girls with their parents.

The shelter currently holds 25 minors ranging in ages from 12 to 17 years old, all whom stay for an average of 47 days with the goal of being reunited with a parent or a sponsor, workers said.

"We and the children are fine and performing the usual daily routines we have for the children: education, recreation, with the exception of offsite outings," a spokesperson for the shelter said.

Adding that recreational off-site activities have been suspended for safety concerns given the "current political climate" and the children are only taken offsite for medical needs.

Licensed by the state of California, they are subject to independent inspection from the state and workers say the inspector was “pleased with how well taken care of the children appear and how engaged the staff are with the children,” a spokesperson said.