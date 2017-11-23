Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco to Hand Out Thousands of Thanksgiving Meals to Those in Need - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY

Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco to Hand Out Thousands of Thanksgiving Meals to Those in Need

By Pete Suratos

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco to Hand Out Thousands of Thanksgiving Meals to Those in Need
    NBC Bay Area
    People dish out meals to those in need at Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco.

    Hundreds of thousands of people will share a Thanksgiving meal in San Francisco thanks to a longstanding tradition designed to help those in need.

    Each year, Glide Memorial Church dishes out a full meal with all the traditional Thanksgiving fixings. Those helping out this time around are slated to hand out nearly 750,000 meals.

    Breakfast will be served at the church, which is located at 330 Ellis St., from 7:30 until 9 a.m. while the Thanksgiving meal will take place between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

    The goal is to help feed those in need and give them a place to celebrate the holiday during a time in which they may be experiencing trying situations.

    Published 13 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices