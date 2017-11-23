People dish out meals to those in need at Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco.

Hundreds of thousands of people will share a Thanksgiving meal in San Francisco thanks to a longstanding tradition designed to help those in need.

Each year, Glide Memorial Church dishes out a full meal with all the traditional Thanksgiving fixings. Those helping out this time around are slated to hand out nearly 750,000 meals.

Breakfast will be served at the church, which is located at 330 Ellis St., from 7:30 until 9 a.m. while the Thanksgiving meal will take place between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The goal is to help feed those in need and give them a place to celebrate the holiday during a time in which they may be experiencing trying situations.