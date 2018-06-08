 Golden State Warriors Celebrate their Third NBA Championship - NBC Bay Area
Golden State Warriors Win NBA Championship
Golden State Warriors Celebrate their Third NBA Championship

By NBC Bay Area staff

They've done it again! The Warriors celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals. They defeated the Cav's 108-85 to finish the four-game sweep.
